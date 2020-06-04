BREAKING: Search for a president for University of Limerick to begin in autumn; process of appointment likely to take over a year

AN international recruitment search for a successor president to Dr Des Fitzgerald at the University of Limerick will begin in the autumn and the process of appointment is likely to take over a year, it has been revealed.

A message sent to staff and students, seen by the Limerick Leader, and signed by UL Chancellor Mary Harney, outlines that since Dr Fitzgerald will effectively take leave from July 13, 2020, an acting appointment will be made from then until August 31 and an interim president from that date until a new full-term appointment is made.

“It is likely that the acting and interim roles will be filled by the same person,” Ms Harney points out.

The UL chancellor says she has appointed a sub-committee of the Governing Authority to consider and make recommendations for an interim appointment.

“The sub-committee will conduct its affairs openly and fairly in identifying and recommending a suitable person(s) for the acting/interim role. To that end the HR director will seek expressions of interest shortly,” she writes.

The acting/interim president will not be precluded from applying for the full-term post.

Ms Harney acknowledged "the contribution that Des has made to UL”.

“When Des invited me to take on the role of chancellor I was honoured to accept and was excited by the vision that he espoused for this great institution. As president he has pursued that vision with energy and has ensured that UL’s enviable reputation for innovation continues to be enhanced. I am sure you will join me in wishing him and his family well for the future.”