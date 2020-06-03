Fund a cobble as Limerick’s Hunt Museum paves a way for the future

THE public are being invited to donate to have their name engraved on a cobble as the Hunt Museum paves its way for the future.

In the months to come, the railings in the garden on the rear side of the museum will be removed to create a garden in the heart of the city.

People are being asked to donate to the museum’s FundIt campaign to have their names engraved on a cobble for the new garden.

The museum’s fundraising goal is €15,000, but the more they can gain the quicker the project will become a reality.

On top of this, artefacts hidden in collection cases in the Hunt Museum gallery will be replicated in large form and installed in a newly landscaped garden for all ages to play with and enjoy.

The new garden has been designed by Nicola Haines, winner of a national competition and she will work with volunteers from the Men’s Sheds, Limerick Mental Health Association, Team Limerick Clean-up, local schools, Le Cheile Women’s Group, Enable Ireland and the Limerick Civic Trust. We were also delighted to have some inspired guidance and ideas from the sixth class pupils of Scoil Ide, Corbally, who participated in our competition. This garden will be built by the community to serve the community.

John Moran, chair of the Hunt Museum and Liveable Limerick says: “Living in the city, I know that the new museum in the garden will be an amazing addition to Limerick’s urban landscape. Since I became Chair, it has been my ambition to open up the railed space around the Hunt Museum to the public and I congratulate our Director, Jill Cousins, and her team for making that happen. It is entirely fitting that this space becomes a space for all the community to enjoy at exactly the time when community solidarity is so essential to help our region through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

To learn more about Fund a Cobble, Create a Museum in a Garden or to show your support please visit: https://fundit.ie/project/fund-a-cobble or https://www.huntmuseum.com/home2-2/museum-in-a-garden/