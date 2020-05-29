Ten people with Covid-19 being treated at University Hospital Limerick

TEN people with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

And a further 33 patients who are suspected of having Covid-19 are currently awaiting test results at the hospital.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Thursday reveal there was one new confirmed case in the hospital on Thursday.

As of 6.30pm on Thursday there were two patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another three patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick increased to 626 on Thursday evening after two additional cases were reported to the Department of Health.