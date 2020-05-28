Social Democrats to hold virtual quiz for Limerick-based charity

A VIRTUAL quiz in aid of a Limerick-based charity is to be held online this Friday, May 29 at 7.30pm.

The Limerick County branch of the Social Democrats is raising much needed funds for the Community Crisis Response Team (CCRT).

The CCRT is based in Rathkeale and provides services to those who are in suicidal distress. They are a team of trained volunteers who travel to members of the public who are in distress.

The CCRT are often called by family members and the general public when they see someone they are worried about. They operate 365 days a year from 5pm to 6am.

Kayla Cooley, one of the founding members of CCRT, is delighted with the fundraiser.

"We’re delighted that someone has recognised the work we do. It’s a very difficult time for all organisations now as traditional fundraising methods are not available at the moment. Any funds received will be more than welcome to provide our much needed services,” said Kayla.

Ailis Ni Chofaigh, chairperson of the Social Democrats in the county, hopes to have a fun, entertaining evening, with all proceeds going to a worthwhile cause.

"We just felt that we had to help. Mental health services in Limerick are not funded properly and we’d hope that in the future, the next government would prioritise the wellbeing of our citizens.

"It’s going to be a unique night hosted by Cllr Chris Pender from Newbridge. We are looking for teams of four and with our virtual breakout rooms, teams don’t have to come from their own household," explained Ailis.

There will be prizes, including One4all vouchers, and vouchers for Lean On Me. Tickets for this Friday at 7.30pm can be purchased online at Eventbrite (€5 per person) or by finding Limerick county Social Democrats on Facebook or Twitter. You can contact the CCRT on (085) 1777631 if you need to avail of their services.

The event is sponsored by Blockworx who have donated software to the CCRT.