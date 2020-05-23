BREAKING: No new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick - but death toll rises to 1,604 nationally

THERE are no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 Limerick today, figures out this teatime show. It means, as was the case last night, some 615 people in Limerick are confirmed to have had the condition.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 13 more people have died from Covid-19. It brings the death toll to 1,604 in the Republic of Ireland.

Some 76 further confirmed cases of coronavirus have also been reported in this country, meaning 24,582 have been diagnosed with the condition.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.