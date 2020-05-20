Limerick may secure temporary cycle lanes and widened footpaths

TRANSPORT Minister Shane Ross has said Limerick is to benefit from the rollout of temporary cycle lanes and widened footpaths.

It comes with footfall in the city still lower than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The disclosure came in the Dail following a question by Green Party TD Joe O’Brien, and has been welcomed by the party’s standard bearer in Limerick Brian Leddin.

Since the onset of the devastating pandemic, he has advocated for the introduction of extra space on roads for cyclists and pedestrians.

He said: “Minister Ross confirmed that the National Transport Authority will be working with councils in Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Galway to implement similar measures to those in Dublin. I have seen how quickly these measures have been rolled out in Dublin.”

“Travelling up to the Dáil I have been able to cycle on lanes protected by bollards which have been set up along the quays by the Liffey and many other streets,” Mr Leddin said.

He now wants to see similar measures along Limerick’s riverside, along O’Connell Street, Henry Street William Street and throughout the city.

“Over the next few months we need to get people back to work safely and we will need to support our businesses by enabling safe mobility of people. With the capacity of some city buses reduced to under twenty people, we need alternative measures urgently. Temporary protected cycle lanes and wider footpaths will enable the city to open again safely. I urge Limerick City and County Council to start preparing for these works immediately to make sure we can keep our city safe,” he concluded.

Elsewhere, the union representing public transport workers has written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other party leaders urging them to drop Dublin’s BusConnects programme, and instead invest in Rapid Transport Systems in regional cities like Limerick.

The National Bus and Rail Union is proposing park and ride facilities around urban centres to reduce congestion and to facilitate more frequent bus services.

It argues that planning for future transport "should be based on what is achievable, not on what is desired".