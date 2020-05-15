31 patients with Covid-19 in University Hospital Limerick as 52 more people await results

THIRTY one people are being treated with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick — the largest figure in a hospital outside of Dublin.

And a further 52 patients who are suspected of having Covid-19 are currently awaiting test results at the hospital which is the largest number in a hospital in the country.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Thursday reveal there were two new confirmed cases in the hospital on Thursday.

As of 6.30pm on Thursday there were three patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with three patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick rose to 591 on Thursday after the Department of Health confirmed a further three cases of the disease in the county.