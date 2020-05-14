BREAKING: Three more confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as national death toll rises to 1,506

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen to 591, it has been revealed.

The Department of Heath has confirmed a further three cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick out of 426 new cases nationally.

In an update this Thursday evening, it was also revealed sadly 10 more people had died from Covid-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,506.

As of 11am on Tuesday, there were 23,827 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team's Irish epidemiological modelling advisory group, said: "All indicators of the spread of COVID-19 are decreasing, including the average number of cases per day, number of people in hospital and ICU, admissions to ICU and number of reported deaths per day."

"This is reinforced by our estimate reproduction number which is currently stable between 0.4 and 0.6. We will be monitoring this figure and the overall number of infections in the population very closely over the coming weeks."

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health added: "The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and have given further advice to Government. We still want to see progress over the coming days. We need to continue our physical distancing and hygiene measures if we are to continue to suppress the spread of the disease."