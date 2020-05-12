Santa Claus is staying up until the end of lockdown

CHRISTMAS is seven months away but Santa Claus has already arrived to cheer up passers by on the Lower Shelbourne Road.

Fittingly, it is a dentist who has been creating big smiles. Robert Bowe, of Bowe Dental Clinic, said due to the lockdown they are seeing only emergency patients.

”We are open but it’s quieter so I was feeling cooped up being at home more. I was cleaning out the garden shed and I decided to put up Santa to give my nine-year-old a laugh. I thought it would be funny for my neighbours and people passing by. I was trying to give everyone a gee-up.

“It was up for a few days and then I decided to put the message on it to try and show that we are all in this together,” said Mr Bowe.

Santa encourages people to stay at home to help our hospital staff.

“I think the people of Limerick know and appreciate the level of expertise we have in the regional. (UHL) We are really lucky to have such good consultants, junior doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff. I decided to do something small to try and help them help us and that was to reinforce the message of social distancing in a fun way so they can help us if we get into trouble,” said Mr Bowe.

He says the reaction has been super from near and far, and Santa will stay up until the lockdown ends.

“I wasn’t expecting the level of positive comments at all. I had to plug it out while I was mowing the lawn the other day and a walker asked me, ‘Where’s Santa?’. I think people have a little giggle when they pass by.

“My neighbours have told me, ‘We now have a famous Santa on the road’. My cousin contacted me from Perth, Australia, as she saw it online. When I’m out in the garden – a lot more these days - all the walkers comment on it saying stuff like, ‘Thanks for lifting our spirits’.

“I think it’s typical of how Limerick people deal with hardship, a sense of humour always helps you be resilient in the face of adversity,” said Mr Bowe.

“Hopefully he will get a rest before Christmas!” said Mr Bowe, who is open for emergencies every morning, Monday to Friday.

“We know everyone is getting bored and frustrated with the shutdown but it’s important to do the right thing,” he concluded.