BREAKING: Six more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick as total reaches 591

SIX new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick this Wednesday evening – bringing the total in the county to 591.

Nationally, 37 more people with the condition have now died, meaning sadly some 1,375 are confirmed to have lost their lives from coronavirus across the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 265 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, meaning there's now 22,248 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The data today reveals 57% of the cases have been female, with 43% male, with the average age of confirmed cases 49 years.

Some 2,878 of the confirmed cases have been hospitalised with 373 of these being admitted to intensive care.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "The World Health Organisation has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of Covid-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.

"This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly," he added, "This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with COVID-19."

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, added: "Some 78% of people who have been diagnosed to date with Covid-19 have recovered. This is very welcome and in line with international experience, however, the course of this disease in any one individual remains unpredictable. It is important that we are all aware of the risks and know how to prevent its spread."