BREAKING: Two more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick as total reaches 585

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen to 585 following the detection of two further cases of the disease locally.

In an update this Tuesday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed it has been notified of 23 more Covid-19 related deaths across he country bringing the total number of deaths to 1,339.

A further 211 cases of the disease have been confirmed across Ireland – representing an increase of less than 1% since Monday.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 23 people with COVID-19 have died. May 5, 2020

At a media briefing, it was confirmed that as of midnight on Monday a total of 214,761 tests have been carried out across all settings.

Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

“The positivity rate reducing is a good sign. Combined with the high level of testing we are now undertaking, this gives us confidence that we are on a path towards suppression of the disease,” said Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said it’s crucial that Ireland preserves the progress the country has made in recent weeks.

“This is a highly infectious disease. It thrives in crowds. It has the potential to rapidly spread to levels that our health service will find difficult to respond to. While we plan how to safely emerge from recent restrictions, none of us should forget that the virus is still in our community. Those who get infected have the same risk of serious illness as they did at the beginning of this pandemic,” he said.