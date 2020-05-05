Limerick man wins Pulitzer Prize with New York Times

LIMERICK man and New York Times journalist Malachy Browne has won a Pulitzer Prize - regarded as the highest honour that US-based journalists and organisations can receive.

The Broadford native who works as part of a visual investigations team for the US news organisation was honoured for his work on a series of stories about Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Malachy is the first Limerick man to be honoured with a Pulitzer Prize for Journalism. Another Limerick man, Frank McCourt, won a Pulitzer Prize for his book Angela's Ashes.

Malachy and his team were acknowledged with the international reporting prize for a set of enthralling stories, reported at great risk, exposing the predations of Vladimir Putin’s regime. It also included Malachy’s documenting of a Russian bombing campaign in Syria.

This year’s awards were initially due to be announced in April but were postponed due to the evolving Coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners in 15 Journalism and seven Book, Drama and Music categories were announced online instead this Monday.

Prize board administrator Dana Canedy declared the winners from her living room via a live stream on YouTube rather than at a ceremony at New York's Columbia University.

A jury of five men and women made the decision. The New York Times were up against the Staff of Reuters who compiled a series of deeply-reported, original dispatches from the Hong Kong protests; and another team from The New York Times who compiled gripping accounts that disclosed China’s top-secret efforts to repress millions of Muslims through a system of labor camps, brutality and surveillance.

This isn’t the first major award for Malachy - in 2018 he and his team at The New York Times won an Emmy Award for an investigative film documentary into the Las Vegas massacre of 2017. He was also honoured with a Limerick Person of the Month award last year.

The son of Mary and David Browne, Malachy attended Broadford National School and St Munchin’s College in Limerick city. He studied engineering in UCD before going on to complete a masters in international relations in UL. He is a nephew of the journalist and broadcaster Vincent Browne who gave him an apprenticeship at Village, the current affairs and cultural magazine which ceased publication in 2008.

Malachy is married to Siobhan, a native of Rathkeale and they have three children Diarmaid, Sarah, and Emmett.

Malachy gets back to Limerick at least once a year, if not twice, to see his parents Mary and David, sister Susan and her family.

