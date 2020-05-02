BREAKING: Man arrested after handgun, believed to be an imitation firearm, seized in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested a man following the seizure of what is believed to be an imitation firearm in Limerick city.

The gardai received reports of a man in possession of a firearm in the John Carew Park area of Southill, Limerick, on Friday at approximately 11:30am.

They attended the scene and carried out a search of a man, aged in his 20s. A handgun, believed to be an imitation firearm, was discovered and seized. The man was arrested and taken to Roxboro Road garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The firearm has been sent to the Ballistics Section for analysis.

The man has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before a sitting of Limerick City District Court later today.