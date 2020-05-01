Details on roadmap to ease Covid-19 restrictions and reopen Ireland’s economy and society

THE Government has this evening (Friday) published a Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business to ease the Covid 19 restrictions and reopen Ireland’s economy and society in a phased manner.

The statement from the government is as follows:

The Roadmap will start from May 18th, from which point our country will re-open in a slow, phased way. The plan sets out five stages for unlocking restrictions, at three week intervals. As we ease restrictions, the rate of the virus in the community will be constantly monitored by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Government.

The framework sets out how we can keep the level of transmission as low as possible while balancing continuing restrictions proportionately with the positive social and economic benefits which will be brought about by lifting restrictions.

In the meantime, they are extending the distance you can leave your home, so from next Tuesday it will be possible to go up to 5km for the purposes of exercise. People who are cocooning need to continue to do so, however it will be possible from Tuesday to go outside for exercise and fresh air, as with others in society, provided you keep within 5 km of your home and observe social distancing at all times.

There are 5 phases in the Roadmap to ease restrictions. Each phase consists of a menu of options will be considered by Government as it gradually opens up economic and social activities. Examples of the types of actions which will be considered under the various phases include:

Phase 1 - May 18

· Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households

· Open up childcare for healthcare workers

· Phased return of outdoor workers

· Open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during first level of restriction (e.g. opticians)

· Opening of certain outdoor public amenities

Phase 2 - June 8

· Allow visits to households

· Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers

· Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed

· Open public libraries

 Extend restriction to

within 20km of your

home

 Continue to avoid

unnecessary journeys

Designate specific retail

hours coordinated

across all retailers for

over 70s and medically

vulnerable, with strict

social distancing;

provision of gloves,

ideally wearing face

coverings

 Visits to homes of over

70s and medically

vulnerable by no more

than a small number of

persons for a short

period of time wearing

gloves, face coverings,

maintaining strict 2m

social distancing

Up to four people may

visit another household

for a short period of

time while maintaining

strict social distancing

Slightly larger number of

people in attendance at

funerals but still

restricted to immediate

family and close friends

and limited to a

maximum number of

mourners for a limited

period of time where

social distancing can be

maintained



Phase 3 -June 29

Allow small social gatherings

Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers in phased manner

Return to work for those with low levels of interaction

Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit

Open playgrounds

 Open cafés and

restaurants providing onpremises food &

beverages where they can

comply with social

distancing measures and

strict cleaning in operation

Organisations where

employees have low

levels of daily interaction

with people and where

social distancing can be

maintained.

 Continue to maintain

remote working for all

workers / businesses that

can do so.

Commence a phased

approach to visiting at

hospital / residential

healthcare centre /

other residential

settings / prisons etc.,

bearing in mind the

particular features of

types of settings and

each individual centre,

also considering

personal protective

equipment availability

and other protections



Phase 4 -July 20

Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis

Return to work for those who cannot work from home

Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)

Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship

 Permit sports team

leagues (e.g. soccer and

GAA) but only where

limitations are placed on

the numbers of spectators

and where social

distancing can be

maintained

 Open public swimming

pools where effective

cleaning can be carried out

and social distancing can

be maintained

Opening of hotels, hostels,

caravan parks, holiday parks

for social and tourist

activities initially on a

limited occupancy basis (or

number of people per

square metre) and then

increasing over time (and

where social distancing is

complied with). Hotel bars

remain closed

Organisations where

employees cannot

remote work to be

considered first for return

to onsite working

arrangements.

 Depending on business,

shift work, staggered

hours etc should be

operated to increase % of

workforce available for

work in any 24-hour

period, as long as they

can limit the number of

workers interacting with

each other.

 Continue to maintain

remote working for all

workers / businesses that

can do so.

Commence loosening

restrictions on higher risk

services involving direct

physical contact for

periods of time between

people and for which

there is a populationwide demand (e.g.

hairdressers, barbers).



Phase 5 - August 10

Allow larger social gatherings

Return to work across all sectors

On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions

Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services

Permit close physical

contact sports (rugby,

boxing, wrestling)

 Open gyms, exercise,

dance studios and

sports clubs, only where

regular and effective

cleaning can be carried

out and social

distancing can be

maintained

 Permit sports

spectatorship which

involve mass gatherings

only in accordance with

both indoor and

outdoor numbers

restrictions and where

social distancing can be

complied with

Indoor recreational

venues (roller skating,

bowling alley, bingo

halls where numbers

can be limited, cleaning

can be maintained,

restrictions where social

distancing can be

complied with. Open

pubs, bars, nightclubs,

casinos, where social

distancing and strict

cleaning can be

complied with

 Festivals, events and

other social and cultural

mass gatherings only in

accordance with both

indoor and outdoor

numbers and where

social distancing can be

complied with.



The Roadmap also sets out a framework for future decision making, which will at all times be underpinned by public health advice. The Government will regularly assess the following criteria as we seek to keep the level of transmission low while gradually restarting our economy.

· The latest data regarding the progression of the disease

· The capacity of the health service

· The capacity of the testing and tracing system

· The measures in place to protect vulnerable groups

· An assessment of the impact of excess morbidity and mortality as a consequence of the restrictions.

The Covid 19 emergency has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, as well as our society.

As we begin the phased reopening of our economy, businesses will require additional supports. Many businesses will not simply be able to pick up where they left off. The Government will meet again tomorrow (Saturday) to agree a further package of measures to help our businesses to restart, reconnect and rehire staff who have been laid off or furloughed. Separately, a National Protocol to protect the health and safety of workers is being developed by Government, employers and trade unions, with the assistance of the Health and Safety Authority and the HSE.

The risk of a second wave of the virus is ever present. As a country, we can only move from one phase to the next if the virus stays under control between each phase. There will be a long-term need for physical distancing, for good hand hygiene, for respiratory hygiene, regular cleaning and for people to stay at home and isolate if they are sick.

However, the Government is very conscious that that there are significant consequences of social distancing measures. The normal structures of daily life – work, school, sport, entertainment - have temporarily ceased to exist and even as we re-open society, we will be living our daily lives in modified ways for as long as we live with this pandemic.

We recognize that as we seek to mitigate the risks of transmission of Covid-19 through social distancing restrictions, we are creating other challenges for individuals, families and communities. Some of these challenges are manageable in the very short term but as restrictions continue, the impact becomes greater for some groups.

In living with restrictions, the Government will take account of these balancing impacts and the particular consequences for more vulnerable groups in our society. The areas where social-distancing causes most concern include:

1. Non-Covid Health Delays

2. Well-being and Mental Health

3. Vulnerable Groups for whom Home is not a Safe Place

4. Minorities and other Groups Disproportionately Impacted by the Restrictions

5. Risk-taking Behaviour and Offending

6. Crime and Policing & Access to Justice

Government Departments and agencies have been working to modify work practices, modes of delivery to meet with these challenges and this work will have to continue. It is acknowledged that additional measures have to be taken to reach out to more vulnerable groups and those that are particular affected by the guidance on cocooning and social distancing. Some of these measures are already underway, through various cross-government efforts such as the Community Call, In this Together and Still Here initiatives and campaigns.

The Roadmap also acknowledges the need to continue to work intensively on our approach to travel restrictions and controls at ports and airports and our co-operation with Northern Ireland , the UK and our EU partners.