Details on roadmap to ease Covid-19 restrictions and reopen Ireland’s economy and society

Leo Varadkar update on the Covid-19 restrictions
THE Government has this evening (Friday) published a Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business to ease the Covid 19 restrictions and reopen Ireland’s economy and society in a phased manner.
The statement from the government is as follows:
The Roadmap will start from May 18th, from which point our country will re-open in a slow, phased way. The plan sets out five stages for unlocking restrictions, at three week intervals. As we ease restrictions, the rate of the virus in the community will be constantly monitored by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Government.
The framework sets out how we can keep the level of transmission as low as possible while balancing continuing restrictions proportionately with the positive social and economic benefits which will be brought about by lifting restrictions.
In the meantime, they are extending the distance you can leave your home, so from next Tuesday it will be possible to go up to 5km for the purposes of exercise. People who are cocooning need to continue to do so, however it will be possible from Tuesday to go outside for exercise and fresh air, as with others in society, provided you keep within 5 km of your home and observe social distancing at all times.
There are 5 phases in the Roadmap to ease restrictions. Each phase consists of a menu of options will be considered by Government as it gradually opens up economic and social activities. Examples of the types of actions which will be considered under the various phases include:
Phase 1 - May 18
· Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households
· Open up childcare for healthcare workers
· Phased return of outdoor workers
· Open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during first level of restriction (e.g. opticians)
· Opening of certain outdoor public amenities
Phase 2 - June 8
· Allow visits to households
· Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers
· Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed
· Open public libraries
Extend restriction to
within 20km of your
home
Continue to avoid
unnecessary journeys
Designate specific retail
hours coordinated
across all retailers for
over 70s and medically
vulnerable, with strict
social distancing;
provision of gloves,
ideally wearing face
coverings
Visits to homes of over
70s and medically
vulnerable by no more
than a small number of
persons for a short
period of time wearing
gloves, face coverings,
maintaining strict 2m
social distancing
Up to four people may
visit another household
for a short period of
time while maintaining
strict social distancing
Slightly larger number of
people in attendance at
funerals but still
restricted to immediate
family and close friends
and limited to a
maximum number of
mourners for a limited
period of time where
social distancing can be
maintained
Phase 3 -June 29
Allow small social gatherings
Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers in phased manner
Return to work for those with low levels of interaction
Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit
Open playgrounds
Open cafés and
restaurants providing onpremises food &
beverages where they can
comply with social
distancing measures and
strict cleaning in operation
Organisations where
employees have low
levels of daily interaction
with people and where
social distancing can be
maintained.
Continue to maintain
remote working for all
workers / businesses that
can do so.
Commence a phased
approach to visiting at
hospital / residential
healthcare centre /
other residential
settings / prisons etc.,
bearing in mind the
particular features of
types of settings and
each individual centre,
also considering
personal protective
equipment availability
and other protections
Phase 4 -July 20
Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis
Return to work for those who cannot work from home
Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)
Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship
Permit sports team
leagues (e.g. soccer and
GAA) but only where
limitations are placed on
the numbers of spectators
and where social
distancing can be
maintained
Open public swimming
pools where effective
cleaning can be carried out
and social distancing can
be maintained
Opening of hotels, hostels,
caravan parks, holiday parks
for social and tourist
activities initially on a
limited occupancy basis (or
number of people per
square metre) and then
increasing over time (and
where social distancing is
complied with). Hotel bars
remain closed
Organisations where
employees cannot
remote work to be
considered first for return
to onsite working
arrangements.
Depending on business,
shift work, staggered
hours etc should be
operated to increase % of
workforce available for
work in any 24-hour
period, as long as they
can limit the number of
workers interacting with
each other.
Continue to maintain
remote working for all
workers / businesses that
can do so.
Commence loosening
restrictions on higher risk
services involving direct
physical contact for
periods of time between
people and for which
there is a populationwide demand (e.g.
hairdressers, barbers).
Phase 5 - August 10
Allow larger social gatherings
Return to work across all sectors
On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions
Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services
Permit close physical
contact sports (rugby,
boxing, wrestling)
Open gyms, exercise,
dance studios and
sports clubs, only where
regular and effective
cleaning can be carried
out and social
distancing can be
maintained
Permit sports
spectatorship which
involve mass gatherings
only in accordance with
both indoor and
outdoor numbers
restrictions and where
social distancing can be
complied with
Indoor recreational
venues (roller skating,
bowling alley, bingo
halls where numbers
can be limited, cleaning
can be maintained,
restrictions where social
distancing can be
complied with. Open
pubs, bars, nightclubs,
casinos, where social
distancing and strict
cleaning can be
complied with
Festivals, events and
other social and cultural
mass gatherings only in
accordance with both
indoor and outdoor
numbers and where
social distancing can be
complied with.
The Roadmap also sets out a framework for future decision making, which will at all times be underpinned by public health advice. The Government will regularly assess the following criteria as we seek to keep the level of transmission low while gradually restarting our economy.
· The latest data regarding the progression of the disease
· The capacity of the health service
· The capacity of the testing and tracing system
· The measures in place to protect vulnerable groups
· An assessment of the impact of excess morbidity and mortality as a consequence of the restrictions.
The Covid 19 emergency has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, as well as our society.
As we begin the phased reopening of our economy, businesses will require additional supports. Many businesses will not simply be able to pick up where they left off. The Government will meet again tomorrow (Saturday) to agree a further package of measures to help our businesses to restart, reconnect and rehire staff who have been laid off or furloughed. Separately, a National Protocol to protect the health and safety of workers is being developed by Government, employers and trade unions, with the assistance of the Health and Safety Authority and the HSE.
The risk of a second wave of the virus is ever present. As a country, we can only move from one phase to the next if the virus stays under control between each phase. There will be a long-term need for physical distancing, for good hand hygiene, for respiratory hygiene, regular cleaning and for people to stay at home and isolate if they are sick.
However, the Government is very conscious that that there are significant consequences of social distancing measures. The normal structures of daily life – work, school, sport, entertainment - have temporarily ceased to exist and even as we re-open society, we will be living our daily lives in modified ways for as long as we live with this pandemic.
We recognize that as we seek to mitigate the risks of transmission of Covid-19 through social distancing restrictions, we are creating other challenges for individuals, families and communities. Some of these challenges are manageable in the very short term but as restrictions continue, the impact becomes greater for some groups.
In living with restrictions, the Government will take account of these balancing impacts and the particular consequences for more vulnerable groups in our society. The areas where social-distancing causes most concern include:
1. Non-Covid Health Delays
2. Well-being and Mental Health
3. Vulnerable Groups for whom Home is not a Safe Place
4. Minorities and other Groups Disproportionately Impacted by the Restrictions
5. Risk-taking Behaviour and Offending
6. Crime and Policing & Access to Justice
Government Departments and agencies have been working to modify work practices, modes of delivery to meet with these challenges and this work will have to continue. It is acknowledged that additional measures have to be taken to reach out to more vulnerable groups and those that are particular affected by the guidance on cocooning and social distancing. Some of these measures are already underway, through various cross-government efforts such as the Community Call, In this Together and Still Here initiatives and campaigns.
The Roadmap also acknowledges the need to continue to work intensively on our approach to travel restrictions and controls at ports and airports and our co-operation with Northern Ireland , the UK and our EU partners.
