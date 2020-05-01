42 patients with Covid-19 in University Hospital Limerick — eight in intensive care

THERE are 42 patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick, eight of whom are in intensive care.

A further 30 patients are awaiting test results at the hospital to ascertain whether they have the disease or not.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Thursday reveal there were five new confirmed cases in the hospital on Thursday alone.

As of 6.30pm on Thursday there were eight patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another five patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

There were three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick on Thursday evening – bringing the total number in the city and county to 535.