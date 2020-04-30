Limerick-based garda superintendent launches High Court action over suspension

A HIGH-ranking garda officer, who was suspended from the force nearly a year ago, has told the High Court there isn’t “a scintilla of evidence” to support the allegation or belief that he ever acted corruptly.

Superintendent Eamon O’Neill, who has served most of career in the Limerick division, has initiated legal proceedings against the Garda Commissioner and the State over what he claims are "preposterous and mischievous” allegations against him.

The 53-year-old was suspended on May 17, 2019 immediately after he was released from garda custody having been arrested the previous day on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Two other members of the force were arrested on the same day and one of them is currently before courts having been charged with serious offences.

While a file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, no charges have been brought against Supt O’Neill who was assigned to Roxboro Road garda station prior to his arrest and suspension.

Following an ex-parte (one side only), Mr Justice David Keane granted permission to serve, at short notice, proceedings seeking to lift his suspension.

The application was moved by Louis McEntagart SC, instructed by O’Gorman solicitors.

In a sworn affidavit, Supt O’Neill, says he has had a “completely unblemished” career and that he has always acted in a professional and honest way.

He stated there were ‘sensationalist’ headlines in the national media following his arrest and that his suspension “has imposed and continues to impose considerable stigma” and that his professional reputation has been “very significantly compromised”.

Supt O’Neill is seeking a number of orders from the Court including that he be reinstated to his role and that his suspension be declared unlawful.

The plaintiff claims the allegation that he informed another member of the force that there was a listening device in his car, does not form part of a separate disciplinary action against him.

That action relates to events which are alleged to have occurred at the Hurler’s Bar, Castletroy in January 2019.

Supt O’Neil is accused of drinking while on duty and of ‘discreditable conduct' by not taking appropriate action when a colleague allegedly took cocaine while in his company.

The plaintiff says the named officer is "the least likely candidate to take or ingest an illicit substance" and that a Board of Inquiry hearing scheduled for earlier this month was postponed indefinitely.

"There now exists no grounds justifying my suspension," he said.

The proceedings are due to come before the High Court again next week.