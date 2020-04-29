BREAKING: Another 14 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick; there are now over 20,000 cases in Ireland

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick now stands at 532 following an increase of 14 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Wednesday evening been informed that a further 31 people with Covid-19 have died across the country.

There have now been a total of 1,190 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am this Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 376 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 20,253 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday, April 27 (19,723 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,669 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 355 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,751 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,162 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,136 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “We estimate that as of Saturday, April 25 12,222 Covid-19 cases (64%) in the community have recovered. 1,164 cases (6%) have been discharged from hospital which gives us a total recovery rate of 70%.”

Dr Kathleen MacLellan, assistant secretary, Department of Health and chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, said: “Ireland remains one of the few countries globally who has collected and officially reported data from long term residential care settings from the start of the pandemic.

“From the end of March we have seen an increase in deaths in this sector that can be attributed to Covid-19.

“As we continue to collect and report mortality data coming from this sector we will have a greater understanding of the behaviour of the disease in this setting and it will help us to inform public health actions and clinical care.”

Dr.Siobhán Ní Bhriain, HSE National Lead for Integrated Care, said; “We have put significant effort into developing clinical guidance for the residential care sector. This has driven the operational response and has been supported by education for all staff in this sector.

“This work is crucial in making sure our most vulnerable people get the best possible care in what is a very challenging time.”