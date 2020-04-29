Calls for urgent action in Limerick town as raw sewage is "running down the street"

CALLS were made today for urgent action in Askeaton as "raw sewage is running down the street and up onto the footpaths”.

Local councillor Kevin Sheahan, who is cocooning at his home, said he was inundated with calls after "the manhole cover was lifted by a surge of raw sewage at West Square. I am told it was flowing down the street and into the Deel River," he said.

Cllr Sheahan, who cannot leave his house due to Covid-19 restrictions said the first incident occurred on Tuesday and he had to make calls to Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council.

"The bureaucracy is unbelievable. Anyway, on Tuesday the Council workers as agents for Irish Water turned up to sort out the mess. But on Wednesday morning I am told there was another eruption and that the sewage is up onto the footpaths again," he added.

"I am told it was because of the heavy rain, but whatever the reason Askeaton urgently needs work on a new sewerage system. It has been on government agendas for years, but all we got was promises, and no action," said Cllr Sheahan.