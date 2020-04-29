Largest number nationwide of Covid-19 suspected cases is in Limerick hospital

THERE are 44 patients suspected of having Covid-19 awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick - the largest number in the country.

UHL is followed by St James’ Hospital in Dublin with 27 patients awaiting test results and the Mater, also in Dublin, which has 21 suspected cases.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Tuesday reveal there are 37 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

There were five new confirmed cases in the hospital on Tuesday alone.

As of 6.30pm on Tuesday there were seven patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another four patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has passed 500 following the highest daily increase in reported cases.

The Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday evening that it has been notified of an additional 61 confirmed cases in Limerick – bringing the total to 518.