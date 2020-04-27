BREAKING: Gardaí arrest two people as over €28,000 of suspected drugs and cash is seized in County Limerick

GARDAI have arrested two people and seized over €28,000 of suspected drugs and cash in County Limerick.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick city, gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in St Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell at around 7pm this Monday.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €8,200 of suspected cannabis herb, €1,500 of suspected cocaine and over approximately €18,700 in cash. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.