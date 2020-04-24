26 patients with Covid-19 being treated at University Hospital Limerick

A TOTAL of 26 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick as 25 more patients suspected of having the disease await test results.

And according to the latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation up to 8pm on Thursday, there were no new confirmed cases at the hospital on Thursday.

As of 6.30pm on Thursday there were five patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another six patients suspected of having Covid-19 also receiving care in the unit. There are currently 420 Covid-19 cases in Limerick city and county after an increase of five confirmed cases on Thursday.