BREAKING: Five new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as national death toll climbs to almost 800

A FURTHER five cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number here to 420.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Thursday evening show 936 new cases have been reported across the country, meaning the State’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 17,607.

Some 28 more people have tragically died from the condition, bringing the death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 794.

The median cases of the confirmed cases is 48 years, with 15% of these resulting in hospitalisation. Of the 2,424 taken to hospitals across the country, 331 people are intensive care.

Some 4,545 cases are associated with healthcare workers

The chief medical officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said: "Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease. Modelling data shows us that the reproduction number remains below 1.0 and that we have achieved great progress through the action of staying apart."

"In order to continue protecting ourselves, our vulnerable groups and our healthcare workers, we must continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and regular hand washing. These basic steps, if done by all, will save many lives," he added.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, added: "Today, the World Health Organisation Regional Director for Europe noted that up to half of those who have died of Covid-19 across Europe were living in residential care settings. Ireland continues to closely examine mortality so that we can understand it and do everything in our power to prevent it."

"We are now using our increased testing capacity to focus on staff and residents so that we can learn in real time about this virus and take actions informed by that evidence."

There are three fewer cases than there were announced last night, the information coming to light following the validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. This means rather than 797 deaths in Ireland, this figure stands at 794.