Six patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at Limerick hospital

A TOTAL of 38 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick as 34 more patients suspected of having the disease await test results.

And according to the latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation up to 8pm on Wednesday, there were two new confirmed cases at the hospital on Wednesday.

As of 6.30pm on Wednesday there were six patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another six patients suspected of having Covid-19 also receiving care in the unit.

There are currently 415 Covid-19 cases in Limerick city and county after an increase of six confirmed cases on Wednesday.