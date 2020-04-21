Shock in Limerick as ‘beautiful, kind and talented’ businesswoman and advocate dies

TRIBUTES are being paid to popular businesswoman and mental health advocate Lesley Anne Liddane who has died.

Lesley, who previously owned and operated Chez le Fab at Arthur’s Quay in city centre, was a founding member and secretary of The Haven Hub which offers support to families of people with mental health difficulties and giving a supportive space for families whose loved ones are missing.

“The Haven Hub was very important to Lesley Anne and literally without her motivation, hard work and passion we are not sure we could have opened our doors without her. She was so talented and worked so hard to start up, she looked after all the paperwork, emails, social media, she designed our logo, she created our tag line #unityinthecommunity, She had huge energy and passion,” read a post on its Facebook page.

In recent years, Lesley Anne campaigned to highlight the level of antisocial behaviour in the city centre and she was a strong supporter of the the coats for the homeless initiative.

Dozens of people have taken to social media this Tuesday night to express their shock and sadness at the news of Lesley Anne’s passing.

“Leslie Anne was such a beautiful optimistic and creative soul. Deepest condolences to shay and her family,” wrote Tracey Lynch while Cllr Olivia O’Sullivan said: “Shocked hearing this news, Lesley Anne was a force, I knew her mainly from her community and arts cafe Chez le Fab, she was a fantastic blaze of colour and energy. My condolences to Shay, her family and friends. I’m sure there’s a star somewhere high in the sky reserved for her.”

Leona O’Callaghan, who worked with Lesley-Anne at the Haven Hub has also paid tribute.

“We worked our asses off together to get the Haven open, we laughed our sides off together at the comedies, you gave me motivation for The Haven when I very nearly threw in the Towel. We will all miss u so much, our hearts go out to your boys, Shay, Family and close family and friends”.