Debenhams Limerick staff protest amid fear on redundancy payout

STAFF at Debenhams in Limerick who have lost their jobs have joined colleagues from across the country in protest outside the store this Tuesday.

Workers say they feel they have been “shoved aside” and “taken for granted” by Debenhams, which collapsed into liquidation with the loss of more than 100 jobs at its premises in O’Connell Street/Sarsfield Street.

The demonstration, backed by both Mandate and Siptu, was held to highlight the staff’s concerns over potentially not getting their statutory redundancy.

Aisling O’Gorman, who has worked in Debenhams for a decade said: “We want to make sure we are still being heard. We are falling under the radar at the minute. We just want people to understand if this happens, other companies will follow suit. They will do it to everybody.”

Aisling, who lives in William Street, says the demonstration was deliberately kept low-key and small in number to respect the social distancing measures in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Only workers based within a two-kilometre radius of the store attended, she said.

Despite this, a number of passers-by voiced their support to the staff, as did many of the few motorists on Limerick’s main thoroughfare.

“If we could protest properly, we’d be banging the drums in every street in Limerick,” she admitted, “It’s just an insult to all of us who have worked really hard. We did everything we could for them.

Mike McNamara, who worked for Debenhams and its predecessor Roches Stores for more than 40 years as a stockroom assistant said: “It’s very upsetting. This was our livelihood. I had to remortgage my house. Everybody is in the same position, there’s people with families, there’s people with mortgages, there’s people with bills.”

He added: “It’s a very worrying time for all the workers and their families. Some of the workers are younger and they have young families. They have other commitments. They have a longer working career. They’ll find it hard to get jobs. Debenhams used this crisis. It’s blatant and anyone who says it’s any different is codding you.”

The High Court last week appointed Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG as joint provisional liquidators to Debenhams Ireland.

The Limerick Leader has contacted Mr Wallace for comment.