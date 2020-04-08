Anger at huge tailbacks in Limerick as motorists take to the roads

Nick Rabbitts

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Long tailback onto key route into Limerick as garda operation swings into action

Tailbacks along the Shannon Bridge this lunchtime

THERE were long tailbacks on a key route into Limerick city centre this lunchtime as a crackdown on people travelling began.

With all but key workers asked to remain home, and restrict their movements to avoid the spread of Covid-19, garda checkpoints were set up in various parts of the city today.

But there has been criticism after some people appeared to be ignoring the guideline to remain at home, instead taking to the road.

It was at the Condell Road, which ultimately links to the Limerick to Galway motorway, where delays appeared most pronounced.

Gardai appeared to be stopping motors with more than one person in. The Limerick Leader witnessed an officer speaking to a car which had four occupants.

It comes as new powers that allow Gardaí to enforce coronavirus restrictions coming into effect.

They're are now able to arrest people who refuse to comply.

They could face a €2,500 or six months in jail.

People traveling to holiday homes and are stopped by Gardai will be told to return home.

Thousands of checkpoints will be in place nationwide from now until midnight on Monday, to ensure people are not making non-essential journeys.

While garda checkpoints undoubtedly slowed traffic down, there was much criticism on social media due to the sheer number of cars out.