Limerick college to give coronavirus-hit businesses a helping hand

LIMERICK’s Griffith College has teamed up with the Irish SME association to give businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis a helping hand.

Griffith College, which also has bases in Dublin and Cork, will hold a series of free workships from next Monday, April 6.

Codenamed Restart your Business, Rethink your Strategy, these are aimed at helping the many businesses struggling during the Covid-19 crisis.

They workshops will take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm, three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They can be viewed on registration through www.griffithcollege.ie .

The aim of the programme is to support businesses in coping with the difficult and unplanned issues that they are now facing as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and to help them to put strategies in place to recover when the time comes.

Leading industry experts across a range of topics that are pertinent to small and medium sized businesses during this time, will host the sessions.

Presenters include economist, Jim Power, who will provide an overview on the global economy post Covid-19; Pádraig Ó Céidigh, former chief of Aer Arann who will discuss building a new reality for Irish SMEs and a panel of expert practitioners who will discuss optimising supply chains and operations for smaller business. The schedule of programme workshops is available on the Griffith College and ISME websites.

Dr Tomás Mac Eochagáin, director of programmes at Griffith College said: “This is a time for everyone to step up and help each other. Never before has it been so important for all of us in business to use our creativity, knowledge and expertise and come together. We are well practiced in delivering programmes to exacting standards at Griffith College and our team at the Graduate Business School have a huge wealth of knowledge, experience and contacts that they can lend to this particular and extraordinary situation. We have a long-standing partnership with ISME and together we can rally behind businesses in Ireland to help them navigate and ultimately recover in these unprecedented times.”