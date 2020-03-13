Council announce multiple Limerick closures in response to coronavirus

LIMERICK City and County Council have announced multiple closures of libraries, museums and galleries in response to Covid-19, as well as the cancelling of numerous council meetings.

All 16 branches of Limerick’s libraries, as well as Limerick Museum and Limerick City Gallery of Art will close until March 29, 2020.

In addition, all council meetings scheduled to take place over the next two weeks have been deferred until further notice, including:

Monthly Meeting of the Municipal District of Cappamore-Kilmallock [March 19]

Party Leaders’ Meeting [March 23]

Protocol Committee Meeting [March 23]

Full Meeting of Limerick City and County Council [March 23]

Limerick City and County Council will continue to provide all other services to the people of Limerick.

Customers Services remain open in Merchant’s Quay and Dooradoyle, along with the District Offices in Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Rathkeale.

The Council’s Crisis Management Team continues to meet daily to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and act on the advice of the Government and Department of Health.