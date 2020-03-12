Deaths in Limerick - March 12, 2020

The death has occurred of John B Burke. Late of Bothar Bui, Newcastle West and Fuengirola, Spain. Peacefully at home on 12th March after a short illness. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona and deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, children Brendan and Sharon, sisters Maria Collins, Ann Walsh, Bernadette Normoyle and Patricia Nevalainen, aunt Bernie Shire, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday, 14th March from 6 to 8 pm. Arriving at Newcastlewest Church on Sunday, 15th March, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvery cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Daffodil Day Fund.

The death has occurred of Vincent Guerrini, Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick, formerly of O’ Curry Street, late of Lyons Tyres and Presentation Primary School) 11th March 2020, unexpectedly at home. Beloved husband of Carol. Dearly loved father of Ian, Keith and Laura Kinsella. Brother of the late Michael, Marie and Alice. Sadly missed by his sister Peig Hassett, daughters-in-law Caroline and Marion, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday (March 13th) evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Saturday (March 14th) for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) KENNEDY (née Allen) of Parkview Drive, Greystones, Limerick, beloved wife of the late Noel and dearest mother of Robert & Dermot. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter-in-law Louise, Dermot’s partner Aileen, grandchildren Chlóe, Bobbie, Jamie & Jack, sisters Aideen and Imelda, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Friday (Mar. 13th) from 5pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Mar. 14th) at 11am. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) O'Grady of Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick. Late of Howmedica. March 12th 2020, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Siobhan (nee McCormack). Dearly loved father of Niall. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Kim, grandchildren Michael and Freya, brothers, sister, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday (March 13th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. followed by removal to Raheen Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Saturday (March 14th) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Due to the recent covd-19 concerns and under advisement from the Diocese, any person over 60 with an underlying health issue should give serious consideration to forego attending the Requiem Mass. The O’Grady family fully support this initiative.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) STAPLETON of Ballylahiff, Oola, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary on March 11, 2020 (peacefully) following a short illness; deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughters Helen and Clare (Croffey), sons Martin, Noel and Paul, sisters Sr Clare (RSM), Margaret (O'Mahony) and Sr. Theresa (MSHR), brothers Dick and Tom (deceased), daughters-in-law Bernie, Caroline and Siobhán, son-in-law Tom and Mike, 12 beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Tipperary on Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only please Family flowers only please, donations to a charity of your choice