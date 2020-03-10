Face masks appear on Limerick city's iconic statues

AMID growing fears surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Limerick, the city's iconic statues took extra precautions by donning face masks this weekend.

The humourous sight was spotted by a number of people, including Twitter users who then circulated the images.

Statues such as that of Terry Wogan, the Dockers Monument and the O'Connell Street hurlers statue were all snapped wearing masks similar to those worn by millions in recent weeks worldwide.

According to the HSE, "using masks is unlikely to be of any benefit if you are not sick."

"Sick people will be advised by their doctor when to use a mask," it has been stated.

"Healthcare workers need masks and other personal protective equipment to protect them from infection during their work."

Panic on the streets of Limerick pic.twitter.com/d6VExwdu2k — Donogh Sweeney (@DonoghSweeney) March 7, 2020

A council spokesperson said: "Limerick City and County Council is not aware of who put the masks on the statues. The Council would remind members of the public that the public statues around the city are an important cultural, societal and tourist resource that needs to be minded."