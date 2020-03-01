Limerick man was ‘minding’ cannabis in shed worth €2,000

A MAN who was “minding” just under €2,000 worth of cannabis in his shed is “part of the cycle”, Newcastle Court heard.

Sean Healy, aged 25, of Riverview, Ballyhahill, pleaded guilty to sale or supply and possession of drugs.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said on December 13, 2018, gardai searched the defendant’s home under warrant.

“They found a bag of cannabis worth €25 in a bedroom. They found a box in a shed with just under €2,000 worth of cannabis. He had no previous convictions,” said Insp Lacey.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Healy, said it wouldn’t be the type of offence you would expect his client to be involved in.

“He found himself compromised. He was minding it for somebody else. It was transported to him urgently. He was a user of cannabis from the person he was minding the box for. He wasn’t making any cash in sale or supply,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The solicitor said Mr Healy knew there was something wrong in the box.

“He did make frank admissions to gardai. He got caught up in the wrong company in Ballyhahill. He was under pressure of sorts. However, he has moved away from these people. He is now working, he wasn’t then.

“He hasn’t come to garda attention since. He was not on their radar. His is 25 and has one child, aged four. I don’t believe you will see him back here again,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Mary Cashin said: “If I send him to jail I won’t.”

Mr O’Donnell said that was one way of dealing with it but said his client was not making any money from the cannabis he had.

“He couldn’t say no. His name was on a tick list. He owed money to the person who gave him the cannabis,” said Mr O’Donnell, who asked Judge Cashin to adjourn matters for a period to show that his client won’t be in trouble and to leave him with his good character. A letter from Mr Healy’s employer was handed into the judge to demonstrate his good character.

Judge Cashin said having drugs for sale or supply is “a very serious offence even if you were not proactive”.

“You have a child. If a person who gave your child drugs was stood in front of me you would have a different attitude. You are part of the cycle. It is a very serious state of affairs. I can’t ignore it,” said Judge Cashin, who asked for a pre-sanction report from the Probation Service. The case was adjourned until April.