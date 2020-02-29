Limerick museum puts call out for local rugby club artifacts 

THE People’s Museum of Limerick has issued a request to see any old club rugby items that long-time fans may have in their homes.

“LIMRUCK: A History of Limerick Club Rugby” will launch at the museum soon, and the institution is keen to involve contributions from the people of Limerick from the beginning.

Curator, Dr Rose Anne White said, “We have already received a number of fascinating pieces of the past relating to Young Munster, Old Crescent, St Mary’s, Bohemians, Richmond, Garryowen, and many more local rugby clubs, and are excited to see more.

“If anyone has items such as shirts, tickets, newspaper clippings, victory dinner menus, or photos, please do think of us. Ask your parents and grandparents too!”

People can get in touch with their old club rugby artifacts by emailing roseanne@limerickcivictrust.ie.

News of when the exhibition opens will be announced on the museum website, which is peoplesmuseum.ie.

“We already have a very successful sporting history exhibition in the museum showcasing Limerick’s rowing history, with the regatta,” said Dr White.

“This exhibition was prompted by a collection that is currently on view in Parnell Plaza entertainment venue which is just across the road from the railway station, which showcases a small part of the Johnny Brennan section. So this is a huge collection of rugby artifacts from Limerick. I think the earliest one I saw it in the 20s actually, I should be much more exactly the 1928 Bateman Cup.

“With everything that we do in the museum, we try and invite the public to take precedence at a very, very early stage so that they get to shape us as well. And that's what we're doing here with the collection,” Dr White said.