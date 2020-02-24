Gardai seek help in locating missing Limerick teenager

GARDAI have issued a public appeal for assistance in locating a teenager from County Limerick who has not been seen for several days

Shania Barrett, 17, from Glenroe was last seen at O'Connell Street in Dublin on Thursday last, February 20.

She is described as being 5' 3” in height, of medium build with long black hair and blue eyes.

According to gardai, Shania was wearing a black Ellesse tracksuit when last seen.

The teenager is known to frequent Limerick, Galway, and Drogheda and anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí in locating Shania are asked to contact Store Street garda station on 01 - 6668000, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.