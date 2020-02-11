Limerick gardai issue warning for homeowners after spate of burglaries

GARDAI are urging homeowners to ensure they have proper security measures in place to deter potential burglars.

There have been a number of break-ins over the past week at homes in the city and in rural parts of the county.

“The advice is really the same no matter where you live - make sure that you have good quality windows and doors and that all of them are locked before you go to bed or leave the house,” said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Set your alarm and if you don’t have one fitted seriously consider getting one. Be a good neighbour and look out for one another and if you see something say something by that I mean report any unusual activity to gardai,” she added.

According to gardai, burglars gain entry to the majority of homes via a rear door or a side door. Once inside, they seek cash and jewellery.