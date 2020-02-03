LISTEN: Limerick Leader election podcast with Aontu's Michael Ryan
IN THIS episode of the Limerick Leader's general election podcast, reporter Rebecca Laffan speaks with Aontu's candidate Michael Ryan, the primary school principal who is vying for a seat in the Limerick City constituency.
A former local election candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr Ryan talks how Aontu is the "only pro-life party" in the country; his fondness for leader Peadar Toibin; the party's wider pro-life views; and how parents can help with tackling anti-social criminal behaviour among youths.
