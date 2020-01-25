WATCH: US Vice President Mike Pence meets with troops during Shannon stopover

THE Vice President of the United States Mike Pence met with US troops during a refueling stop at Shannon Airport this Saturday afternoon

Mr Pence who was returning to the US following a private audience with Pope Francis in Rome, disembarked Air Force Two to meet with the troops in the main terminal building of the airport.

“Great seeing US Troops from Texas, Pennsylvania, and New York during our stop in Ireland today! Proud of you and grateful for your service! God Bless Our Troops!,” he wrote on Social media.

In a video which was posted on his verified Twitter account, he can been seen posing for photographs and addressing the troops, who are en route to Iraq.

“I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to get off Air Force Two and tell you how grateful we are to each and every one of you and your families that are going to keep the home fires burning during this deployment. We’re proud of you. Grateful for you. I know if your commander chief was standing here he would say the very same thing,” he said.

Mike Pence made his first official visit to Ireland last September to attend a number of engagements in Dublin.