Gardai investigating car crash in Limerick city

GARDAI are investigating a double vehicle collision in Limerick city this Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred when a car collided with another car at the junction of Catherine Street and Mallow Street before 4pm.

One vehicle suffered extensive damage to the left passenger side of the vehicle.

Gardai were at the scene. It is understood there were no serious injuries suffered.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four units to the scene for oil and debris clean-up at 4.05pm.