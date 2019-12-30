Who said what during 2019? A year of memorable quotes in Limerick

Leader reporter David Hurley picks out some of the more memorable quotes from the past 12 months...

“Three weeks ago, I was just finished the Rugby Europe Olympic Qualifier in France, a few days later I walked onto Love Island met Amber Gill and 10 days later again we walked away as winners.”

— Love Island winner Greg O'Shea speaking following his return to Shannon Airport.

“I am delighted that the prestigious Ryder Cup will return to Ireland. Noreen and I are very happy that Adare Manor was chosen as the venue for this world-renowned tournament in 2026 and we look forward to welcoming our worldwide visitors.”

— JP McManus speaking following the official announcement that Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort will host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

“This is life and you have to accept what happens and it’s how you react to it.”

— Kilmallock man and All-Star hurler Andrew O'Shaughnessy speaking candidly in March about his MS diagnosis and the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, on TG4's Laochra Gael.

“You better get your ass to California, then!”

— Richard Harris documentary director Brian Reddin, speaking in October, on trying to get Clint Eastwood to appear in his documentary.

“It is block booked at the moment by The Ryder Cup so all of the teams will stay in Adare Manor.”

— Colm Hannon, CEO of Adare Manor accepted the Limerick Person of the Month award for August along with the manor’s golf course superintendent Alan MacDonnell on behalf of the entire team at the five-star resort who worked on securing the 2026 Ryder Cup.

“People say ‘oh we were poor too’, but there’s a difference between poverty and poor - it’s like the difference between a head cold and cancer.”

— Malachy McCourt, brother of Angela's Ashes penman Frank McCourt speaking in July after attending Angela’s Ashes – the Musical at The Lime Tree theatre.

“I wish to sincerely apologise for my role in what happened. I wish to apologise to you, Ceann Comhairle, to all members of Dáil Éireann. I would never be my intention to bring such negative, undue attention to our work here. We all understand the immense privilege it is to serve in this house. And to the people of Limerick, and the wider public, I offer my sincere apology too.”

— Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins making a personal statement in the Dail in October following the votegate controversy.

“She stood up for the best in journalism which is to stand up for truth and always seek out the truth no matter how difficult.”

— Leader reporter Norma Prendiville, who was chair of the local branch of the National Union of Journalists, condemning the shocking murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee during rioting in Derry in the early hours of Good Friday.

“We feel there is more in this group and we have given a commitment to go back and see if we can find those extra margins that we are looking to get.”

— Limerick manager John Kiely speaking in December at the launch of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

“You're pretty good….and I don't do bulls**t!”

— Taoiseach Leo Varadkar chatting with busker James McElvey at Cruises Street in May after an impromptu performance of The Cranberries’ classic Zombie.

“I’ve met him now on three occasions and he’s asked about Limerick every time.”

— Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy speaking in September about one of the most privileged moments of his life – lunch with the Pontiff.

“It’s been a total whirlwind, I don’t think my feet have touched the ground yet.”

— Dr Sinead Flanagan, speaking in October - two months after she was selected at the 2019 International Rose of Tralee.

“I thought I was dead and buried.”

— Independent candidate PJ Carey from Kilmallock was in the Chinese getting a takeaway at 8.30 on the Sunday night after the local elections when he got a text telling him he was very much alive and well in terms of the race. He was subsequently elected.

“The Irish fixation on funerals is part of our DNA. It's something instinctive, and goes back to when we were in tribes, it’s something that’s pre-Christian.”

— Jon Kenny, speaking in October, as he discussed his play Crowman.

“They are all lovely dogs, this is a hard one.”

— Anthony Kelly, Limerick & District Canine Club chairperson, overheard judging this year's dog show in Adare.

“You’re a moron and you need to do more.”

— Teenage climate activist Saoirse Exton when asked what her message is to President Donal Trump.

“Limerick is a place that has transformed dramatically over the last decade and perhaps it should be no surprise to people like me, from outside, that Limerick is the one that’s leading the way in terms of reform and will be the first place to have a directly elected mayor and I just want to tell the people of Limerick that ye have made the decision to go this direction and it’s up to people like me to ensure the decision is delivered.”

— Minister-of-State John Paul Phelan, speaking in December at the launch of the implementation advisory group for a directly elected Mayor of Limerick.

“It is scandalous the way the FAI has treated me. The FAI have put every obstacle in the way of the club and ultimately what will happen is that the club will have to just fold and Pat O’Sullivan is out of sight and out of mind.”

— Limerick FC owner Pat O’Sullivan speaking at Ennis Circuit Court after the examiner appointed to Munster Football Club Ltd was discharged.

“The university is just a jewel in the West of Ireland and we need to do everything we can to raise the profile of the capabilities which the University of Limerick has.”

— John Slattery, CEO of Embraer speaking at Shannon Airport. He is a graduate of the Kemmy Business School at UL.