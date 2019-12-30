Limerick Leader stories that shaped 2019

2019 is drawing to a close and members of the Limerick Leader editorial team choose their stories of the year that had the most impact on them — from the joyous to the serious to the funny, it's all there.

Sinéad bridges 25 year gap to take Rose of Tralee title

WE had to wait 45 years for the All-Ireland hurling title, and thankfully we did not have to wait as long to win the Rose of Tralee again,

While millions of people watched Limerick’s Greg O’Shea win the Love Island, which has made him a household name in Britain and Ireland, it was the win of Sinéad Flanagan in the Rose of Tralee compeition which struck a chord with me.

I remember well when the lovely Diane Hannagen won the first international Rose title for Limerick way back in 1984, and have even better memories of Muirne Hurley, winning 10 years later with her proud father and popular Garda Cormac Hurley, singing the Rose of Tralee to a packed audience.

Little did we think that it would be another 25 years before we would win our third Rose title, with 27-year-old Sinéad Flanagan bringing back the crown back to Limerick.

Sinéad, a junior doctor, was a most impressive winner of the title and it was easy to see afterward why the judges went for the beautiful but very unassuming young lady from Adare.

“I was in utter shock for 30 seconds,” she told our reporter Rebecca Laffan, “all the girls came around me and held me up. I think my mind left the building for a minute, I was in complete awe.”.

Sinéad qualified as a physiotherapist at the University of Limerick before studying medicine at University College Cork, and she is currently working as a junior doctor in Cork.

Following her triumph, she received a Tipperary Crystal tiara, while KIA will provide her with a brand new car. She also received a travel voucher worth €25,000, stays in The Rose Hotel, media vouchers, flowers and a week long excursion around County Kerry.

Recently Sinéad took her first overseas trip as Rose to Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) to visit HOPE's projects with children who have to live on the streets and slums around the city.

She is proving to be not only an excellent ambassador for Limerick but for Ireland and everyone involved in the International Rose competition ⁠— Eugene Phelan

Fragility of human nature laid bare at election count

Journalists by our nature are inquisitive creatures and keen observers of the human condition. And what better place to get an insight into human behaviour than in the confines of a count centre following the local elections.

Over two days last May, politicians, their families and friends along with members of the press took up their positions at Limerick Racecourse to find out who would take the 40 seats on Limerick City and County Council.

The Limerick Leader had 11 members of our editorial team out at the count centre in Patrickswell from 7am on Saturday morning with the last three reporters leaving at 6.20am the following Monday.

Over the course of the two days, the Leader operated a hugely popular live blog on our website, giving readers rolling coverage from the count centre.

Whether you were a politician who had just gone to the racecourse restaurant for a quick sambo, or you were tuning in from Bondi Beach in Australia, every twist and turn in the two count centres, city and county, were available at the touch of a button on your phone.

Having set up camp on Level 2 (county count centre), I spent the two days observing the highs and lows which followed the declarations, for a colour piece I penned for our weekend edition.

It was fascinating to watch the gulf in the emotions displayed by those who won a seat, compared to those who lost out - the fragility of human behaviour was laid bare for all to see.

But it was a Muslim man who stole the headlines.

At 3.58am on the Monday Abul Kalam Azad Talukder was elected on the 14th count in City West with 990 votes.

They hoisted balloons as Abul - or Jackie as he is know to his friends - became the first ever Muslim candidate elected to Limerick council.

As sunlight came up, the lights went out at Greenmount Park and Jackie left a happy man.

And the Monday Leader’s headline screamed what else but “Jackie Can!” — Aine Fitzgerald

Pensioner in pain on UHL trolley reignited anger

Anyone familiar with the Limerick Leader knows we have been beating the drum over the ongoing crisis in our main hospital for some time.

Sometimes it feels all too familiar and the impact of reporting that UHL again has the dubious distinction of record numbers of people being treated or accommodated on trolleys does not have the impact it might.

Then you see a picture that brings home how truly awful the situation is. So it was with 90-year-old Ann Talty, who bravely agreed to allow a picture of herself hunched over in pain in the corridors of University Hospital Limerick (see above) to be published with Fintan Walsh’s story.

The shocking image of Ann who was on a trolley for two days ignited people’s anger. Who among us didn’t picture a parent or elderly relative of our own having to endure this?

Contrast Ann's picture with that of Minister for Health Simon Harris who wears the haunted look of a man under siege with no idea about how to turn the crisis around.

The context of that picture was the opening of the new ED, but that has apparently done nothing to alleviate the strain on the hospital.

Ann’s unhappy experience came in a week when UHL had, for a third time in just a few months, set a new national record for overcrowding.

The morning she was admitted, UHL set a new record for the highest level of overcrowding in a single day, with 85 patients on trolleys, 55 of whom were waiting for a bed in the emergency department.

She said that on Tuesday, a doctor had ordered pain medication but “two hours later she still hadn’t gotten it” until a nurse was able to administer it when it was brought to their attention.

Trish said that her mother was forced to sit on a chair as the “trolley had crippled her back”. She said when she offered to take her mother to the bathroom, Ann told her that she was “afraid that I might not be able to walk”.

Finally Ann's situation was relieved by transferring her to St John's. Opening and equipping other centres like St John's and Nenagh and Ennis is the solution to the madness. You know it Harris. — Kevin Corbett

Lyric FM saga shows the power of local pressures

ON THE night of September 18, I fell asleep to blissful sounds of Blue of the Night on RTE Lyric FM, a programme that guides the listener to slumber through its assortment of serene music of varying styles and eras.

But the following night, I learned there was a threat that this was to be taken away from the airwaves, after RTE Prime Time revealed that Montrose was considering its future.

Personal attachments aside (I did work experience there in 2009), Lyric is a pillar in preserving our heritage. And the public does not need convincing of how it would be cultural suicide to target Ireland’s only radio station whose sole purpose is to promote local, national and international arts.

After Prime Time revealed that Lyric’s future was possibly under threat, it left many rather muddled. With close to 2% of an Irish audience and just 1.6% of RTE’s total budget, it’s clear that this section is serving its purpose cost-efficiently.

But the announcement of moving its Limerick stronghold to Cork and Dublin was one that cleared the smoke, leaving many to believe that RTE was simply never interested in this city in the first place.

This became more apparent when we revealed that offers to house Lyric at University of Limerick were ignored, prompting public and political outrage, with many TDs up and down the country raising it in the Dail.

And then the Leader reveals that RTE didn’t really explore alternative options with the owners. Two weeks ago, three months into the tortuous saga for its 20-something staff, RTE gave a public commitment that it would defer its decision following “persistent public discussion”.

It’s my story of the year as it’s exemplary of what can be achieved when we, the local press, keep our readers talking about the important issues.

But the saga is far from over. Now we await the decision of the public service broadcast commission, which is due around the third quarter of 2020, with just months thereafter for RTE to make its final decision — Fintan Walsh

When Leo met James for an impromptu sing along

OF all the stories and events that I reported on during 2019, one immediately springs to mind and it wasn’t Storm Lorenzo, the local elections or the multitude of court cases and council meetings which I attended, writes David Hurley.

It was the unexpected duet between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the guitar-weidling busker James McElvey at Cruises Street in the heart of Limerick city centre.

The unique collaboration occurred on the afternoon of May 2 as the Taoiseach was making his way through the city centre canvassing ahead of the various elections on May 24.

Unlike his subsequent flying visit to Wexford for November’s by-election, Mr Varadkar was happy to press the flesh with members of the public and was accompanied by a posse of reporters, photographers and journalists including yours truly.

Flanked by MEP Sean Kelly and senators Maria Byrne and Kieran O’Donnell, Leo didn’t hold back as he performed the Cranberries’ Zombie to the bemusement of dozens of shoppers and onlookers.

However, unlike some of his Fine Gael colleagues, the Taoiseach resisted the temptation to dance as he was singing.

And, at the end of the impromptu session, the Taoiseach didn't mince his words in his praise for the young busker from County Offaly.

“You're pretty good,” the Taoiseach said while reaching out to shake his hand, before adding: “And I don't do bulls**t!”

Speaking afterwards, the 21-year-old James said: “It's amazing to be honest with you it's absolutely amazing I wasn't expecting that at all. I was actually looking down the street wondering what all the cameras were for and I couldn't believe it and I'm delighted the way it happened - it's amazing, I'm down here every three or four weeks busking at this very spot - it's very good spot and today I was on my own so it's even better."

Commenting on the Taoiseach, he said: “He's about the same as I thought he would be he's a tall man and he's a very nice guy.” — David Hurley

Remembering a woman of grace, joy and compassion

A GOOD life well lived is always memorable, even when the loss through death is grievous.

And so it was with Mary Cregan who, in the face of her own death, organised one of the single biggest fund-raisers ever seen in West Limerick, raising some €150,000 to Help Fight the Big C.

Mary, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 30, went public about her plan “to give back” in January telling this reporter: “People are going through worse than me every day. I was lucky enough to have the support of many amazing charities.”

“Unfortunately,” she said, “nobody knows when cancer is going to knock on their door, but it brings amazing comfort to know there are so many fantastic charities and organisations out there that go above and beyond every day to help people like me.”

Late in February, when the return of her brain tumour left her seriously ill, Mary was still texting and drumming up support for the launch in early March. But Mary never made it to the launch and she died, on March 14, just 24 hours before the big event was due to take place at the Devon Inn Hotel.

Her death unleashed a huge outpouring of solidarity with her heart-broken family, colleagues and friends. Thousands contributed or took part in the fundraiser event and thousands more made their way to Meelin and Dromcollogher for her funeral.

“She taught us to be brave; she taught us to be strong; she taught us that life was for living,” her sister Máiréad Cregan said in tribute at her funeral Mass.

What emerged, through those long days of mourning, was a picture of a vital woman, a woman who graced the world and made it a warmer place, a woman whose kindness and compassion were quietly legendary, a woman of joy who loved to dance. A mighty daughter. A mighty sister. A mighty friend. And a woman, who, even in the shadow of death, wanted to help the living. As her dad, county chairman John Cregan sang out at the end of her funeral Mass: “She did it her way.” She will be remembered — Norma Prendiville

Wedlock: Angela Merkel knows we’re married





Some stories you couldn’t make up. Dromkeen’s Richie Tuohy and his friends made headlines in Ireland and Germany with their Angela Merkel thinks we’re at work flag at the Euros in 2012.

It was the height of the recession and we all needed a laugh. Richie and his buddies were invited to visit the German ambassador and raised thousands of euros for charity.

The years went by until a chance meeting between this reporter and Richie’s dad Tony at the sad closure of Dromkeen Post Office. Tony mentioned in passing his son was marrying a German girl.

So Richie captured the German nation’s hearts with a cheeky flag and then captured the heart of a German girl – Orlagh Eichholz. She was born in Germany but moved to Doon when she was five. The flag was brought to the wedding and fabulous photos of them with it were taken.

The story got even better when it emerged on the day that the German chancellor had sent her best wishes.

“Orlagh's dad had got in touch with Angela Merkel’s office - we knew nothing about this of course,” said Richie. “He thought nothing would come back but he got a reply. It’s a full letter and a signed photograph. It went down well in the room,” he continued.

Orlagh was equally taken aback.

“It was hilarious. I don’t know how dad kept it so quiet. His speech went down a treat. You couldn’t hear a pin drop, everyone loved it,” said Orlagh.

Part of Angela Merkel’s good wishes included the advice, “Marriage, like life itself, is not a comfortable and peaceful state, but a great adventure with many surprises and trials to pass”.

Richie and Orlagh actually met on a night out in Tipperary Town in 2012. Despite his face being everywhere for weeks she didn’t recognise him

“I remember the flag being in the media and all over social media. Then some of the girls were sending me links that this is the man that you were after meeting. I was like 'stop the lights'. What are the chances, me being German and him being one of the flag lads?” laughed Orlagh. It started a beautiful love story. — Donal O'Regan

Jennifer opened her heart in a brave personal piece

There have been numerous memorable stories in Limerick this year but one that stood out for me was penned by a former colleague who experienced ill-health in 2019.

Jennifer Purcell who hails from Rosbrien is a journalism graduate of the University of Limerick and worked with the Limerick Leader on work placement as well as The Irish Times.

Aged 25, Jennifer lives in London and is just starting out on her career. You could say she has the world at her feet.

However, in August of this year Jennifer penned a heartfelt 1,000 word piece for The Leader in which she revealed how she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer.

Jennifer initially shared some her story on social media to raise awareness and encourage young women to book their smear tests.

Her piece was searingly honest. Anyone reading it, male or female, could just imagine themselves sat in their flat in London, away from home, coming to terms with this potentially life-changing news. One paragraph really stood out for me: “My whole body started shaking as I sat on my bed, nodding in agreement to a request to come straight into the hospital tomorrow to ‘discuss a plan’. My whole world fell apart. I sat in my London flat, totally alone and although London is only an hour's flight away, I have never felt so far away from home. I had to FaceTime my parents.

“I was trembling, choking on the tears that dripped down onto my screen while trying to understand what had just happened.”

Jennifer wrote how she still couldn’t “bring myself to say the C word”. “It’s a word associated with ‘battle’ and ‘fighter’ but I didn’t know if I’d have the emotional and physical strength in me to fight back.”

Thankfully, she did.

Since then Jennifer has received the all-clear. She is currently enjoying two weeks at home in Limerick for Christmas with her family and friends.

Jennifer’s story is a timely reminder to us all of the importance of minding our health and the power of the human spirit to bounce back from adversity — Nick Rabbitts

Reunited over 50 years after life changing day

IN our line of work, you can find yourself doing a lot of negative stories. Over the year, I have found myself writing about heartbreaking funerals, road traffic accidents, and crime.

With all that negativity, it can be hard to focus on the positives. That’s why, this year, for my story of the year I went with the one about Michael Downes, from New Jersey and Limerick man Miceál Mulcahy.

Michael and Miceál’s story is a truly amazing one. This July, they were reunited for the first time in 56 years. What’s even more remarkable is the last time the two saw each other, Miceál saved a seven-year-old Michael, who is from New Jersey, from the grips of certain death, pulling him from the old canal on Clare Street in Limerick city.

The story itself is an incredible one, even at the time of the event. The fact the duo had not met since the accident added an air of anticipation to it.

We sat, in Miceál’s house as we waited for Michael to arrive. You could feel the excitement, and perhaps the nerves, in the air as we waited with the family.

The most interesting part of this story for me was the fly-on-the-wall approach I took. I got to witness the reunion, and all the raw unfiltered emotions that came with it, first hand. Michael and Miceál’s reunion was touching, and as the two talked and shared a bottle of whiskey, they were completely natural, unfazed by my camera and notebook, lost in their own memories of that long past, life-changing day.

The reunion was touching, and it was amazing to witness, It was really one of those moments that you had to be there to witness.

Afterwards, we all took a walk to the point where it all happened, along the banks of the canal. Here Michael and Miceál shared jokes and memories as though they were two friends who saw each other daily.

The families of the two men bonded, and plans for the future were made. The past hand really bonded all of them.

It was really a one-in-a-million kind of story ⁠— Ryan O'Rourke

‘Heartwarming’ surgery fundraiser for Will, 23

One young Limerick man has received the best Christmas present from hundreds of generous people this year in the form of life-changing surgery.

Will Keohane, 23, from Castletroy, decided to come out as transgender to the wider public in November in efforts to raise funds for gender affirmation surgery.

In the space of less than a month, Will is quickly approaching his target of €10,000 – but has gained so much more than just financial help alone.

“The response has been truly incredible - I get messages on a daily basis from people I’ve never met,” he explained.

“I got one recently from a woman who said her father was born in Limerick in 1950, and he emigrated to the US and struggled with his identity for many years. She told me ‘I’m donating to your fundraiser so another son of Limerick can have the life he deserves’. It was such a beautiful response.

“It’s been a moving experience and the outpouring of support has been fantastic. It’s emotionally overwhelming, I’m trying to thank everyone because times are tough, money’s tight at this time of year and people are still willing to help me . I want everyone to know just how thankful I am for their support.”

Will, who has been trying to secure medical help in Ireland for the past year since coming out to his close friends and family 18 months ago, was originally hesitant to share his journey.

“Nobody really wants to talk publicly about their healthcare, their experiences in hospitals or with doctors - especially when it’s something so personal and took me a long time to come out about.”

Will plans to travel to Toronto in the coming weeks for the surgery, which is essentially a double-mastectomy, as is not performed here in Ireland.

“I'm really feeling the love and it does give me a lot of hope,” he said, “We have a community of allies and you can read their names and that's so beautiful. If you can't financially support me, I still appreciate a kind message of support — Rebecca Laffan

‘Limerick accent is beautiful’ says Grease star

Limerick Leader fashion columnist, Celia Holman Lee, met Grease star Olivia Newton-John at an event in Kildare in July.

And the Grease star told our Celia that “the Limerick accent is beautiful!”

The English-born, Australia-raised Olivia Newton-John shot to fame in the 70s as an adult contemporary and country singer, but became cemented in pop culture history for her Golden-Globe nominated turn as Sandy in the seminal 1978 film Grease.

Celia had a chat with her at the launch of a display of her most famous outfits – including the iconic skin-tight leather trousers and jacket worn when she sang You’re The One That I Want in the iconic final sequence of the film.

“She told me she had to be sewn into those leather trousers,” Celia revealed, "and she said when she stepped out of the trailer everyone was stunned.

The outfit, along with outfits worn in the iconic music video for 1980 hit Physical, and dresses worn to various awards shows and galas during her heyday, went on display in the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge before being transported to Los Angeles as the items went under the hammer.

Funds raised at the auction went towards the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre.

Oliva was bowled over by the actions of the buyer of the famous Grease jacket after he returned it to the singer and donated the $243,000 (£185,000) he spent to her cancer treatment center in Australia

“Speaking to Olivia Newton-John was one of the highlights of my career – it’s one of those moments you never forget,” enthused Celia.

“She did a questions and answers session with everyone there, answered every question, ranging from her time playing Sandy, her musical career, and was very up-front about her recent health battles. We had a lovely chat, and she was so kind and gracious with her time. I’m so glad to have met her.”

“And of course, she looks sensational for someone who’s 70 years of age and has gone through so much health-wise!” she beamed. — Mike Finnerty