Limerick Leader's Books of the Year

AS WE bring 2019 and the decade to a close, we speak to eminent locals on their favourite reads of the year.

Kevin Barry

There's the usual giant, groaning wall of books threatening to topple over by the side of the bed. I always have a half-dozen books on the go at any given time, and I won't necessarily finish them all, but I feel like I'm making the effort anyhow.

Correspondences, the anthology edited by the poet Jessica Traynor and the actor Stephen Rea, is a fantastic and eclectic assortment of fiction and essays and poems and photography, and more importantly still, it's published in support of MASI, the organisation who support and help asylum seekers. Proceeds go to the campaign against Direct Provision, so if you only buy one book this Christmas, I think it should be this one.

I love short stories, and I thought Still Worlds Turning, an anthology of new short fiction edited by Emma Warnock for No Alibis Press, was a brilliant rag-bag of styles and voices. Some very well-known names like Jan Carson and Wendy Erskine and Lucy Caldwell, and lots of writers who will be new to the reader also. A great introduction too by the mighty June Caldwell.

Maureen Dillane

My favourite writer of the past few years is Pulitzer-winning American, Elizabeth Strout. Her most recent publication, Olive Again is a sequel to Olive Kitteridge. Both books are fascinating portraits of the title character and her fellow residents of the coastal town of Crosby, Maine. The format Strout chooses a series of interlinked short stories, all connecting to the main character, sometimes by a thread and other times by a strong chain, allowing her to draw out both individual characters and the dynamics of community life. The characters may not be loveable but the writer is not that interested in false sentimentality. She shows us that there is always more going on below the surface we present to the whole world. The novels are full of wit, dry humour, clear-eyed observations of human quirks and human foibles, and above all they are full of compassion. Olive is a strong character: she is indomitable, unpredictable, blunt and then can surprise you at times, as she goes out of her way to help people who are in trouble or troubled.

We get to know her initially through the eyes of her first husband Henry, a gentle docile man who is devoted to her. We only get to see Olive’s love and care for Henry after he suffers a stroke. Her second husband, Jack, a Casanova, a slick mover who was forced to retire from his job as professor in Harvard, has the measure of her at times, but what draws us in is the way Strout shows both learning to adapt to their respective idiosyncrasies. When Jack dies, Olive is devastated, and for the first time experiences a new kind of loneliness and isolation as well as ill health. She speaks bluntly about each of these aspects of life and one is left in no doubt about what to expect from ageing. Olive’s move to Maple Tree assisted living quarters is a particularly difficult adjustment for this independent, forthright and imperious woman. Strout reminds us that the lives of others may not make for comfortable reading, but the best novels will always increase our understanding and develop our perspectives.

Strout’s use of language throughout is superb, giving us some wonderful analogies and metaphors. One character, out by the river for a walk on a moonlit night reflecting on his life and all he missed out on, a life rushing by, is captured brilliantly: “a piece of bark on that river just going along and not thinking at all. Headed toward the waterfall.” In another story the tensions of a relationship are compactly conveyed: Jack and Olive, driving home after a meal out that culminated in a tense encounter involving Jack’s ex, end up in a fight: “And so the day they had together had folded over on itself, was done with, gone”.

I will read these books again but will stop at the end of the penultimate chapter, as I found the final one depressing and filled with too many gloomy thoughts of life’s endings. Instead, like the often stoic Olive, I will first think of the lines from Tennyson’s’ poem Crossing the Bar:

Sunset and evening star

And one clear call for me

And may there be no moaning of the bar

When I put out to sea

Roisin Meaney

I never get around to as much reading as I'd like. I am officially the world's slowest reader, and it takes me on average a fortnight to get through a book. I have not one but several piles of books in the house, all waiting patiently for me to get around to them. So many books, so little time. In my next life I'm coming back as a professional reader. Donal Ryan's From a Low and Quiet Sea was just spectacular. I've loved all his books, he works little miracles with each one. He consistently delivers brilliant characterisation, authentic dialogue, lyrical prose, excellent plotting. He can do no wrong. My favourite book this year is the one I'm re-reading right now. It's an oldie - Elizabeth Strout's wonderful Olive Kitteridge, published in 2008, and I read it for the first time five or six years ago and was blown away. When I heard that Strout had written a follow-up, Olive, Again, I decided that I had to revisit the first to refresh my memory so I could do full justice to its successor. I'm loving it every bit as much second time round, and really looking forward to the next (which has already been bought and lent to a pal who has been warned on pain of death not to lose it).

Cathal Crowe, Mayor of Clare

My book of the year would be Guerilla Days in Ireland by Tom Barry. It tells the story from the writer’s time in Basra, Iraq as a British First World War soldier to coming home to Ireland and having an awakening of a republican conscience. He went from being a decorated soldier to training the men of his local village during the War of Independence.

Each page is loaded with history, but on another level, it's quite an adventurous book. Every chapter has a different ambush, a different battle, a different episode in it.

It's a real page turner.

Away from politics, my two passions are history and sport. It made such an impact on me that six months after picking it up, I saw one of Tom Barry's prison letters was on sale for auction. I bought it and have it framed in my office. I think we should have an awareness of history, but we shouldn't be in any way tied to it. I'm one of these people who will absorb every word on the page. I'm embarrassed to say, but I'd only read three to four pages a night. I'm quite a slow reader.

Sheila O'Regan

MY stand out book this year is West by Carys Davies. A slim debut novel it tells the story of widowed Cy Bellman, a mule farmer in Pennsylvania in 1815, who lives with his 10-year-old daughter Bess. Having read about the discovery of ancient giant bones in Kentucky, he decides to set off on a 1,000 mile trek to find out if the story is true.

Wearing a new stovepipe hat he departs with his horse and meagre provisions, leaving his daughter in the care of a reluctant spinster sister. He promises to write and indeed he does, passing letters to travellers going in the opposite direction to him, but they never reach home. Meanwhile, Elmer Jackson, the farm labourer has ominous plans to become part of the family, adding a tension that ripples through the story. Carys Davies essentially tells us the story of Bellman’s travels while also telling us the story of home.

Bellman’s American Indian servant travels with him through harsh and alien landscapes. On this journey we meet trappers, trackers and adventurers as well as Native Americans being pushed back from the East by the European settlers. Their displacement provides one of the themes in this story. Meantime, Bess awaits the letters and traces her father’s journey through maps in the local library. The landscape and the desperate conditions endured, the weather and the changing seasons are vividly described alongside the hopelessness of Cy’s adventure. The wonderful lyrical description of the arrival of spring after a frozen winter as hunger and hopelessness is suddenly alleviated when the thaw occurs and hope is restored is magnificent.

The purity of the language is extraordinary and there is not a spare word in this book. It is a beautifully crafted 149 pages of perfection.

Colette Browne, O'Mahoney's Booksellers

Working in a bookstore, I sometimes feel like a kid in a candy store - it’s hard to pick one favourite book, when there are so many to choose from! This year I’ve chosen Dervla McTiernan’s The Scholar. I read an advance copy in January, and it’s stayed with me since.

Originally from Cork, Dervla practiced law in Ireland for 12 years before moving to Australia, where she lives with her husband and two children.

The book is the second outing for Detective Sergeant Cormac Reilly, who first featured in last year’s The Ruin. Set in Galway - a city Dervla knows well, having studied there - the plot centres around a seemingly straightforward hit and run case, which gets complicated when Reilly’s girlfriend becomes a suspect. Without giving away the plot, there are many twists and turns, and the book kept me guessing and entertained to the end.

I’m a big fan of crime fiction, including authors like Michael Connelly, Dennis Lehane, Robert Galbraith, and more recently Jo Spain, another Irish author writing quality crime fiction. I would recommend this book to other fans of this genre. I’m already looking forward to Dervla’s next novel in 2020!

Margaret Brown

The book I've enjoyed reading most this year is The Hangman's Daughter by Oliver Potzsch. It's about a hangman in the olden days, and his daughter.

What happens is the hangman's job was so bad that only his children could marry other hangmen. But one child falls in love with a doctor. The reason this hangman has a terrible job is because he has to hang and torture people. But he is also very kind-hearted. There is a woman accused of witchcraft. He does his best to try and prove her wrong. On the other side, the relationship between his daughter and the doctor continues in parallel. It's a very good read.

It's relevant today where we are trying to pigeonhole people because of what they do or what their jobs are. We maintain they should all stay within their own group.

We take it for granted. But people are very good natured and it always shows out in the end.

I have to read a book every night or I won't sleep. I read and fall asleep. The Kindle is great as the lights are low.