Facebook page keeps spreading the cheer with random acts of kindness in Limerick

A LIMERICK-based Facebook page is standing as a beacon of light through the darkness, as it drowns out the daily doom and gloom with positive messages of kindness.

The page, which is aptly titled Random Acts of Kindness Limerick is run by author Roisin Meaney, who is originally from Kerry but living in Limerick and Sheila Quealey, from Charleville.

“We both would be big believers in kindness and the power of kindness. We were just chatting over coffee one day and thought it might be a good idea to set up the page,” said Roisin.

“Really, I had no idea. I’m not a bit technological, so I said to Sheila ‘you’ll have to do the technological bits’. So Sheila actually set up the page. We set it up in February 2015 so we are coming up to our five year anniversary,” she added.

The page, which now has over 10,000 followers, has gone from strength to strength.

“Basically we just invited people to let us know about any kindness they had experienced, be it from a family member, from someone they knew or from complete strangers,” said Roisin.

“Just tell us about it, and we will post those messages to the page and invite everyone to share on to their own page to spread the word of kindness. That was our mission, just spread the good news about how kindness can make people happy. It will make yourself happy if you do it and other people happy, to have someone be kind to them,” she added

Roisin and Sheila say they have received a lot of positive feedback since starting the page.

“To date, we have 10,769 people following the page, and if even a fraction of them share to their own page, we have an incredible reach,” Roisin said.

“People are constantly emailing us saying it’s a wonderful page, that they absolutely love it and they are delighted we are spreading the good news. It just cheers people up, to no end. And myself and Sheila, when we read the messages, it makes our day when we read the messages,” she added.

Sheila says that an important factor of the page is that it is anonymous.

“The good thing about the page is the posts are all anonymous. So you can share something that you have done for someone or someone has done for you, and there are no names,” said Sheila. “A lot of people mention it to us, don’t mention my name. Because they just want to share the happiness. They are not interested in the glory of doing something, they just want to share the happiness. So the part about being anonymous is really important,” she added.

Roisin and Sheila take it in turns to monitor the group on a monthly basis.

“We take it in turns to manage the page every other month, and it does our hearts good too to read the lovely messages that come in, and all the encouraging and happy comments that readers leave,” said Roisin.“We delete any negativity. There's no room for it on our page. We're all about the good, the kind, the positive. We also encourage the practice of paying it forward when someone experiences kindness, and we've had plenty of evidence of this,” she added.

Here are some of the random acts of kindness that the Facebook page has shared...

‘It’s people like him that make Limerick city such a beautiful place’

HAD my mom in Headmasters hair salon on Roches Street today for a two o’clock appointment.

We were there about 10 mins early, a man came in, and the hairdresser asked my mam would she mind if he gave the man a fast cut. She said fine no bother.

When the man had left the hairdresser has told us the man paid the €40 for my mam’s hair.

How nice are some people? There wasn’t any need, his hair took five minutes!

He made my mam’s day by what he had done, he kindness was more than appreciated.

I wish this man and his family a happy, healthy and wonderful Christmas and it’s people like him that make Limerick city such a beautiful place.

‘To this day our boy has that blanket - it is his favourite’

WE WERE homeless with our newborn baby living in a hotel. For seven months we lived in one tiny room, our whole lives bagged up, wardrobe and shelves full of our personal photos of happier times carefully packed away as we had no place to put them, living in a room with one bed, a tv and a Moses basket, feeling like we had failed to provide the basic needs for our son.

Then one day a knock at the door, it was the cleaning maid. She had a baby blanket in her hand. “I found this blanket left behind, would you like to take?” she said in broken English. I smiled and said, “oh yes please”. Every week she would knock to say “I found more stuff for the baby, he's so beautiful may I hold him for a little, please.”

She was so good to us when we lived there, always fresh sheets on the bed, clean towels in the bathroom, room cleaned immaculately, also doing it on days we weren't to have the room cleaned.

It felt like she was trying her best to make our room more like a home.

To this day our boy has that blanket - it is his favoUrite and will not take to any other.

I don't think this lady realised how much this meant to us and how much it filled our hearts with so much love. I wanted to take time to say thank you so much.

‘I will never forget their kindness at a vulnerable time’

A HUGE thank you to Susan and Siobhan in Hair Affair, Thomas St Limerick for their kindness and compassion shown to me in the salon last Friday.

I was getting my hair done as my mother's funeral was on at lunchtime. When I went to pay, they told me there was no charge and were doing it in compliments of my late mother.

I will never forget their kindness at such a vulnerable time in my life. Thank you both so much.

‘A big thank you to Pat the Tesco delivery driver’

A BIG thank you to Pat the delivery driver for Tesco out in our area this evening.

We didn’t have a delivery this week, but the driver saw us home and knocked to check in on my husband, with whom he’d had a very meaningful conversation when delivering to our house when I was at work some time ago.

My husband is housebound and cut off from the world.

They made a connection that day and the driver followed up when he was in the area tonight, only for a minute but it made my husband’s day. Thank you, Pat.

‘I never got to thank him properly’

I JUST want to send the greatest thanks to the young gentleman in Castletroy this evening. I was in the process of getting my dog out of the car and he bolted.

Of course my badly behaved mutt saw the change of freedom and legged it.

A very kind young gentleman jumped from the car he was in and ran after the dog and helped to catch him.

I never got to thank him properly but I want him to know how much his help was appreciated.