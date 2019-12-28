'My best friend': Limerick man speaks of heartbreak after death of missing brother

THE brother of a missing Limerick man has spoken of his heartbreak following the death of his brother, who had been missing for close to a month.

Bryan Keehan, 34, from Hilltop in Limerick city, had been reported missing after he was last seen in the Denmark Street area on Friday, November 29.

Taking to Facebook, Bryan's brother Terence Keehan, described the tragic events of the night his body was found on Christmas Eve.

“On Christmas Eve night around 11pm, I got that dreaded knock at the door. Part of me was preparing for it being honest. In walked two Gardaí, who told me that the coast guard found a body in the river and they believe it's my brother,” said Terence.

“So I then had the first most difficult thing I had to do yet, identify my brothers body, alone. So the Gardaí drove me down to Arthurs Quay Park where they discovered the body nearby in the river. It was a freezing cold night, just an hour to Christmas Day and a fog was setting in with an eerie, stillness in the air.

“As we made our way over, I could see a white bag on the ground. They pulled back the white cover and there he lay my brother Bryan,” he added.

Terence also paid tribute to his brother, who he described as his best friend on Twitter.

“Well you are now at peace Bryan. I'll miss the laughs and the sneer we always had. I'll miss going to gigs with you. Will also miss the walks we used do about town. Most of all I'll miss you, my brother, my best friend who was always there for me.

“Sleep easy Bryan, give dad a hug for us. Watch over mam, our brother Matthew (in Japan) and of course myself. Give us the strength we'll need to get through this. Until we meet again Bryan - may you rest in peace.”