Limerick syndicate plans to paint the town red after collecting Euromillions prize

A SYNDICATE of nine friends who work in a Limerick paint store are set to paint the town red this weekend after winning more than €50,000 in the Euromillions.

Representatives of the syndicate from Limerick Paint Supplies, Pennywell Road, travelled to National Lottery headquarters in Dublin this Friday to collect the prize which was won in last Friday’s draw after they matched five numbers.

Some of the €53,303 prize will be put towards the staff Christmas party which takes places in Limerick this weekend.

Oonagh Pearse, who has been collecting the money from each member since the syndicate started playing National Lottery games 12 years ago, said the celebrations will last for some time.

“I buy our tickets every Wednesday and when I am in the shop I normally check the previous week’s tickets. For every small bit we win, we save it for our Christmas party and split it nine ways so last Saturday, I was divvying up our few quid that we won throughout the year into envelopes so I thought I’d check the ticket early. I nearly hit the roof when I realised we won over 53 grand. It’s incredible and we have such a lovely bunch of colleagues in Limerick Paint Supplies so it is great that we all shared this win together. We’ll sure be painting Limerick city red tonight.”

The winning ticket was bought at Sean’s Shop at New Road, Johnsgate Village and each of the nine members will get over €5,900 with one syndicate member saying they are going to get solar panels on their house with their windfall.