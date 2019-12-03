Limerick courier agrees €143k tax settlement with Revenue

A LIMERICK-based courier has agreed a settlement totalling more than €143,000 relating to the underdeclaration of Income Tax and VAT.

According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, which was published by the Revenue Commissioners this Tuesday, Phyllis O'Donnell of Lickadoon, Ballysheedy has agreed to pay a total of €143,400.

The settlement, which includes tax of €91,477; interest of €24,480 and penalties of €27,443, has been paid in full by Ms O’Donnell who trades as O’Donnell Couriers.

Separately, an agricultural contractor based in Clonlara has agreed a settlement totalling €59,508.46 relating to the non-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and the under-declaration of VAT

The settlement agreed by Knockbrack Agricultural and Truck Services Limited includes tax of 32,060.05; interest of €3,403.37 and penalties of €24,045.04.

According to the Revenue Commissioners, the company is now in liquidation and €57,725.87 remained unpaid as of September 30.

Details of Revenue prosecutions finalised before the courts between July and and September have also been published.

Eight of the 11 cases finalised in Limerick related to the failure to lodge Income Tax Returns while three related to the use of marked mineral oil (green diesel).

According to the Revenue Commissioners, fines were imposed by the presiding judge in each case.