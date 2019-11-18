Limerick city football club makes 'beautiful gesture' for late Brooklyn Colbert

BALLYNANTY Rovers FC has paid a touching tribute to their former U11 player, Brooklyn Colbert.

The 11-year-old schoolboy player was murdered at a house on Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty on November 3.

The club, which Brooklyn had played for since the start of the year, commemorated the young boy at an FAI Junior Cup match with Pike Rovers yesterday, Sunday November 17.

Brooklyn had previously played for Pike Rovers, with his father Wayne Colbert having played for the team as a defender since 2012.

"On behalf of myself and Sonia I wanna say thanks to Ballanty Rovers for their beautiful gesture today remembering our son Brooklyn Colbert," said Wayne in a Facebook post yesterday, sharing a photo of a banner created for the match which featured Brooklyn's name.

One comment under the post, which was liked over one thousand times, reads: "In such difficult circumstances the whole Pike team got that result today for you Wayne & well deserved a true winner you are. Brooklyn's name will never be forgotten with a Dad like you."