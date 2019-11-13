Limerick gardai issue warning about another phone and computer scam

Gardai in Limerick have warned of another phone scam that is currently doing the rounds.

A lady reported to gardai that she received a call from an Irish phone number during the week.

This caller claimed to be fixing her computer. A conversation ensued and during the course of this discussion the lady disclosed her bank details.

She was then asked for her passport details and at this stage she became suspicious and ended the call. She immediately notified her bank and her bank card was cancelled.

Sgt Ber Leetch said: “I’m very thankful to this lady for taking the next step and reporting this to Gardai. This lady said that the caller was very persuasive and she was well into the conversation before it occurred to her that this could be a scam.

"I will say it again under no circumstances will your bank ask you for your account security information. This is a scam, hang up and block the number."