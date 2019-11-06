Early Christmas present for State following Revenue operation at Shannon Airport
The substantial cash sum was concealed in a Christmas present
The State was given an early Christmas present this Wednesday following an operation at Shannon Airport.
Some €27,000 in cash which was concealed as a Christmas present was seized by Revenue officers at the airport.
As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers searched the checked-in luggage of an Irish national in her 30s flying from Shannon to Malaga.
The search resulted in the discovery of two bundles of cash concealed as a Christmas present.
The officers were granted a three-month Cash Detention Order following the seizure at the airport this Wednesday. The order was granted at Ennis District Court, by Judge Patrick Durkin.
