Limerick finalists for the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

A TOTAL of 30 projects from 14 schools have qualified from Limerick for this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The students involved will join other young people from across the country to make up the 550 finalist projects. The students will now begin preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges at the exhibition in January 2020.

A significant number of the projects this year delve into pressing social issues such as mental health, transgender rights and the effects that social media has on young people.

Shay Walsh, Managing Director at BT Ireland said: “It is a trend in itself globally that it is our young people who are now leading the charge when it comes to taking action on issues such as climate change and mental health, and I am personally encouraged to see this same passion and concern coming from our own young people as evidenced in their project ideas. At BT we know, having organised this Exhibition for the last 20 years, that our alumni are the change-makers of tomorrow; and that the BTYSTE is a powerful platform for them to express their ideas, opinions, and solutions.

"I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every student who submitted an entry to the 2020 Exhibition and to wish our finalists the very best of luck in the coming weeks as they put the finishing touches on their projects. We’re looking forward to meeting all of our talented class of 2020 at the RDS in January."

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh said: “It is so important for our young people to develop analytical skills, critical thinking and creativity. Every year the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition makes this happen. It is an inspiration. I was deeply impressed at last year’s event by the scale of ambition from all the students, their ability to explain their projects and the knowledge and skill that they demonstrated.

“The type of projects also highlighted what is important to young people. This year is no different with topical themes such as climate change, wellbeing and health.

“Events like this are so important. It gives students a chance to channel their talents into issues which they want to tackle and change," said the Minister, "congratulations to all the students, teachers and parents who have put so much time and effort into the projects.”

The full list of the projects from Limerick are as follows:

Desmond College: iScope – The Design and Development of an Enhanced Digital Stethoscope for Remote Auscultation

Castletroy College: C.B.A – Crash Barrier Ambulance

Castletroy College: VAR AI – Efficient Intelligent Decisions

Ardscoil Ris: The Spine Saving Schoolbag

Ardscoil Ris: Feel ‘n’ Float: A life-saving buoy that sends out vibrations through the water in order to be sensed and then grabbed by the visually impaired, the deaf and the distressed.

Ardscoil Ris: ScootSure: Making Electric Scooters Safer and Insurable Using AI

Coláiste Chiaráin: Comestibles

Desmond College: Bernoulli’s Principle from “Whooh – Haah” to Hurling

Colaiste Nano Nagle: Searching for The Happy Place

Coláiste Chiaráin: Mobile app for identifying poisonous plants and mushrooms.

Ard Scoil Mhuire FCJ: The Kelp Our Environment Needs

Desmond College: Exercise is the “KEY”

Colaiste Nano Nagle: Prevention of Chronic bronchitis through organic prevention of acute bronchitis especially in developing world

Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ: Are you too cool for your local school?

Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ: Kefir in an Irish Kitchen

John The Baptist Community School: SEAI Grants A study into the awareness and uptake of SEAI government grants by region(s) in Ireland

Mungret Community College: Are you cancer aware?

Scoil Mhuire agus Íde: Water resistance on glasses and goggles

John The Baptist Community School: Psychiatric neuroleptics:”The quick method” to psychosis

Castletroy College Bin Buddy: A SMART Sorting Bin

Mungret Community College: To investigate the attitudes of Irish Secondary School students towards global catastrophes

Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry: Iris tracker through OpenCV to assist people who are unable to use their arms

John The Baptist Community School: A comparative study investigating the antibacterial effectiveness of Manuka Honey that has been exposed to heat.

Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry: How can dogs sense if their owner has an illness and How to know if your dog is trying to tell you something important

Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ: Working Waves – Using wave energy to our advantage!

Hazelwood College: Take Your Tent Home – An innovative approach at reducing waste generated by festival-goers

Ard Scoil Mhuire FCJ: Genetic engineering in humans: how it can help prevent neurological disorders and eliminate disease

Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh: To Antibiotic or not to Antibiotic, That is the Question / Le hAntaibheathach nó gan Antaibheathach sin í an ceist.

Crescent College Comprehensive: Do biodegradable plastics adversely affect the growth of plants?

Castletroy College: A Plastic for Our Planet – Toward a Sustainable Biodegradable