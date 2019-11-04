Limerick gardaí appealing for information following fatal assault on boy, 11

LIMERICK gardaí are appealing to the public for information surrounding a fatal assault on an 11-year-old boy in Ballynanty this Sunday night.

Gardaí at Mayorstone Park are investigating the incident, and a post mortem examination is due to be conducted today at University Hospital Limerick by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

A 27-year-old man remains in custody in Henry Street garda station, who is understood to have been known to the child.

The Garda Technical Bureau remains at the taped-off scene on Shanabooly Road and a garda liaison officer has also been appointed.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm last night and who saw anything suspicious or to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any Garda Station.