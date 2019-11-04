Cataract waiting time cut in half in Mid-West region

WAITING times for cataract patients in the Mid-West have been cut in half, thanks to the opening of the Ophthalmology Centre at Nenagh Hospital in 2018.

According to figures released by the UL Hospitals Group, the number of patients waiting for cataract operations went from 647 to 315 since last July.

And the number of patients waiting for more than a year have been massively reduced from 134 to 21.

These positive results were shared at the second UL Hospitals Group perioperative directorate conference, which was held at the Clinical Education Research Building at University Hospital Limerick earlier this month.

Nenagh Hospital is currently providing two post-operative cataract outpatient clinics per week.

Cathrina Ryan, operational director of nursing, Nenagh Hospital, commented:

“The cataract service in Nenagh is a great example of how a funded model of service delivery can be successful and really make a difference in a short timeframe. Feedback from patients is the real proof and we receive this on a weekly basis through many phone calls and letters . The patient story told at the conference this weekend was very complimentary of the patient journey through the service and outlined the joy patients feel when sight is restored.”

Paddy McMahon, from Ballinacurra, Limerick said: "I was so appreciative of the service I received in Nenagh that I felt I had to write a letter of appreciation."